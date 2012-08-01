Hi. My name is Christopher Carfi. This is my blog. There’s all sorts of information about me if you scroll down. (It is important to note that this is my personal blog. While I am an employee at GoDaddy, the opinions here are my own.)

Director of Content Marketing at GoDaddy

VP, Social Business Strategy, Ant’s Eye View (acquired by PwC)

Vice President, Edelman Digital

VP, Products at Swipp

Co-founder, Cerado

Led product marketing at Extricity (acquired by Peregrine Systems)

Executive at Accenture (Andersen Consulting) Center for Strategic Technology

M.S./M.B.A. Carnegie Mellon University

B.S. Northwestern University (Computer Science)

Coindale is an experiment to better understand the emerging bitcoin economy. The site tracks bitcoin and cryptocurrency news from around the web, and is a discovery directory for connecting e-commerce and brick-and-mortar businesses that accept bitcoin and other altcoins (e.g. litecoin) as a means of payment, as well as emerging protocols and blockchains such as Ethereum.

The project has also included experiments in four facets of bitcoin mining (native, colocation facility, via pools and via mining contract).

Strategy development and execution, social business, sales effectiveness, competitive intelligence, competitive analysis, sales force automation, product marketing, CRM, collaborative technologies, enterprise social networking, customer community mapping and development

Customer Relationships (Understanding, creating and nurturing)

Strategy Development (Scenario planning to business plans)

Thought Leadership (Writing, speaking, facilitating)

Team Leadership (On time, on scope, on budget)

Product Management and Marketing (stories and acceptance condition development, backlog management, customer ramp)

Particular emphasis on bringing customer-driven products to market

GoDaddy (2014-Present) Responsible for content marketing, content strategy, community and evangelism for key customer segments

Swipp, Inc. (2013) VP, Products Swipp connects social media marketing directly to revenue and lead generation



Ant’s Eye View (2011-2013) VP, Senior Strategist Developing Social Business strategies for clients including Google, HP, Cisco and Visa Ant’s Eye View was acquired by PwC in September, 2012



Edelman Digital (2010-2011) Vice President Delivered social media and related programs for strategic clients including MGM, Samsung, The North Face, Adobe, Charles Schwab and others



Cerado, Inc. (2002-2010) Co-Founder and CEO Marketing consulting services – Assisted companies including Cisco, Expedia, HP, Open Kernel Labs, Network Solutions, and dozens of others understand their customers and their networks (2002-2008) Mobile Software (2009-2010) – Led multiple teams in the development and launch of multiple applications including: Presto Frame – A “Top 10” photography app for the iPad (available at iPad launch) I Know A Little Place – Local boutiques and reviews for Paris, London and Manhattan Nat Decants – The leading iPhone Lifestyle/Wine App Scanaroo – A groundbreaking mobile app that enables customers to carry their loyalty cards on their iPhone

Extricity, Inc. (1999-2002) Director of Product Marketing One of the first entrants into the XML-based integration market Founding member of the RosettaNet Solution Provider Board

Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) (1989-1999) Researched and created business cases for practical emerging technologies (i.e. ensured technology drove business value, and was not technology for technology’s sake), technology evangelist Diverse career spanning: Artificial Intelligence and Expert Systems Data Mining and Data Visualization Early (1994-1997) commercial internet



Top 25 Marketing Blog

Top Social Media Strategists to Watch in 2010

100 Smartest People in Social Media (2009)

Top 20 CRM Blog (2005, 2007, 2008)

Power 150 Marketing Blog

Founder’s Council: SocialBusinessOne

Advisor: SocialMediaToday

Steering Committee: ProjectVRM

Although I’ve been on the west coast since 1998 or so, I hold my Chicago roots dear. Grew up in that great city by the lake and went to school there (Evanston, actually), and took a detour to gather another degree in Pittsburgh before making my way west.

On the full-disclosure side of things, it’s probably relevant to note that my partner in matters both on- and off-line is the talented and lovely Lisa Stone. I promise we’ll try and keep the public displays of whuffie to a minimum.